Head to Head Review: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) versus ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Rating) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A ZimVie -7.55% 5.53% 2.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and ZimVie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZimVie $903.69 million 0.35 -$63.88 million ($2.60) -4.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZimVie.

96.9% of ZimVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ZimVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lancer Orthodontics and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A ZimVie 1 0 0 0 1.00

ZimVie has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.34%. Given ZimVie’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZimVie is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Volatility and Risk

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZimVie has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZimVie beats Lancer Orthodontics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

