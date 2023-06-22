Hedera Price Hits $0.0506 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $45.42 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,291 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,291.220394 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05130755 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $39,794,801.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.