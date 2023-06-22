HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$0.92 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.70 to C$0.92 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

HEXO Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,193. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$4.97. The firm has a market cap of C$39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.83.

HEXO Company Profile

Featured Stories

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

