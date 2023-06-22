HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

