HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $169,341.02

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. HI has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $169,341.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,056.80 or 0.99948762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00386383 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $193,433.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

