Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties accounts for 0.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,512,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $21,811,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 3.0 %
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
