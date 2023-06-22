Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $153,401.25 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

