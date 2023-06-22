Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,404 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

