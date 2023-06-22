HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 1.6%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €68.35 ($74.29) and last traded at €68.55 ($74.51). 8,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.70 ($75.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($121.74) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.74.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.