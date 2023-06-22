HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

HP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HP has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HP to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.85 on Thursday. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,104 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in HP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,806 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

