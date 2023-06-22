HSBC Lowers Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Cuts Dividend

About Basf

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,675.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

