IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.