iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 189,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 387,797 shares.The stock last traded at $27.37 and had previously closed at $27.29.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 445,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.