iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,605 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 782,044 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,534,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,016,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,444,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 493,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

