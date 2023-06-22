Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 4.4%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.84. 142,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 372,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Immatics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Immatics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

