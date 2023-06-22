ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 3.7%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.92. 1,473,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,783,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

