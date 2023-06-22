IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Down 3.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 98,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 92,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

