Independent Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $12.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $676.62. 113,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.