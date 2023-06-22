Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.15). 1,863,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,399,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Industrials REIT from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 168 ($2.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Industrials REIT Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The company has a market cap of £494.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.45.

About Industrials REIT

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Featured Stories

