Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Buys £27,390.22 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 22,451 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £27,390.22 ($35,048.27).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 725,444 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £652,899.60 ($835,444.15).

On Friday, May 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 20,165 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £22,181.50 ($28,383.24).

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £2,229.70 ($2,853.10).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,075.50).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KBT opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.85.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

