Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

