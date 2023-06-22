International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.70 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.36.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

