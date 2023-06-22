Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 6.5%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.54. 54,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,077,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 10.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

