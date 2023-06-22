Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

