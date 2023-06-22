Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 3.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.