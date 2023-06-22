Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00.

6/12/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $63.00.

6/9/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $48.00.

6/7/2023 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2023 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00.

5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00.

5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $56.00.

5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $57.00.

5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00.

5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $43.00.

5/2/2023 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/2/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,069,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $43.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

