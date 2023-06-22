Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/21/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00.
- 6/12/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $63.00.
- 6/9/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $48.00.
- 6/7/2023 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/6/2023 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $56.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $57.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $43.00.
- 5/2/2023 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 5/2/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UBER traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,069,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $43.87.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
