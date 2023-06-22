iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s Largest Position

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,268,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195,542 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 20.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $731,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

