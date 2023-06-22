iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,363 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.65. 4,208,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,208,479. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

