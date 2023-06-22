iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

