iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.93

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 223353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 101,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

