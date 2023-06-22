iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

