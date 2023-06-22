iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 286,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

