iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,921 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 3.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

