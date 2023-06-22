iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 119,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 239,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.
