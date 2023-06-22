iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 289,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

