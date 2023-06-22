iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,861 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.