iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,259.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,391 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $39.73. 2,952,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,778,598. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

