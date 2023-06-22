iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.26

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.26 and last traded at $132.88, with a volume of 1248738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.50.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

