iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 674.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

