iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.14

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 75017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $752.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

