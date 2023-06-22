iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $239.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

