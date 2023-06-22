iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.61

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 42877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $716.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
