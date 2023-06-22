iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.61

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 42877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $716.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

