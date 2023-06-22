iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.90

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $81.51, with a volume of 2169175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.73.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,437,000 after purchasing an additional 875,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after acquiring an additional 654,562 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

