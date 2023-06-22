iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.71

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.71 and last traded at $103.11, with a volume of 32219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.79.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

