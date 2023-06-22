iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,031 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

