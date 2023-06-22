ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

