Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.53

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.53 and traded as high as C$20.00. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$19.84, with a volume of 1,850 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

