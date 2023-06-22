Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,000 ($51.18) to GBX 4,200 ($53.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 4,300 ($55.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.37) to GBX 3,990 ($51.06) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($47.98) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTBDY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,733. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.