JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $12.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after purchasing an additional 714,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

