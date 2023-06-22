JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

